Firefighter issues smoke alarm warning following bedroom fire on Christmas Eve

09:10AM, Tuesday 25 December 2018
A firefighter has stressed the importance of having working smoke alarms following a house fire in Maidenhead.
Crews from Maidenhead and Windsor fire stations were called to a property in Braywick Road at 6pm on Christmas Eve.
The blaze started after clothes which had been leaning against a bedroom lamp caught fire.
Firefighters stayed on the scene for about 40 minutes with the fire causing 'minimal damage'.
Watch Manager Chris Havers said: "Luckily the occupants spotted the smoke and were able to raise the alarm but if they had been asleep it could have been a different story.
"I would urge everyone to check they have working smoke alarms."
