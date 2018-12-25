Firefighter issues smoke alarm warning following bedroom fire on Christmas Eve

A firefighter has stressed the importance of having working smoke alarms following a house fire in Maidenhead.

Crews from Maidenhead and Windsor fire stations were called to a property in Braywick Road at 6pm on Christmas Eve.

The blaze started after clothes which had been leaning against a bedroom lamp caught fire.

Firefighters stayed on the scene for about 40 minutes with the fire causing 'minimal damage'.

Watch Manager Chris Havers said: "Luckily the occupants spotted the smoke and were able to raise the alarm but if they had been asleep it could have been a different story.

"I would urge everyone to check they have working smoke alarms."