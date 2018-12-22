‘Don’t get distracted when cooking’, firefighters warn after Maidenhead kitchen fire

Firefighters attended a kitchen fire in Maidenhead after occupants left their cooking unattended and left the house.

Two crews from Maidenhead Fire Station attended a property in Evenlode at about 2.30pm today (December 22).

They were alerted by a neighbour who heard the smoke alarm. The house was empty on arrival, however the tenants returned shortly after the firefighters had forced the door open.

Crews were on the scene for about 40 minutes and contained the blaze, which caused minimal damage.

They used a pressure ventilation system to clear the air in the property, which was filled with the smell of burnt food.

However, watch manager Chris Havers, based at Maidenhead fire station, warned people to stay vigilant over the festive season and to not let anything distract you from cooking.

“45 per cent of all Berkshire’s fires are caused by distractions when cooking. It is so easy," he said.

“This was a classic kitchen fire. Dinner is ruined, and the place will stink of burned food.

“A neighbour heard the alarm and alerted us. I cannot stress the importance [of alarms] enough.”