Vicus Way car park application will be considered for fourth time

A controversial car park planning application will be considered for a fourth time after a councillor admitted he accidentally voted the wrong way.

Cllr Derek Wilson (Con, Oldfield) cast a vote on Monday to refuse permission for the council’s planned Vicus Way multi-storey car park.

Residents living near the site off Stafferton Way worry about the scheme’s potential to increase pollution and anti-social behaviour – which the council insists the project will be protected from – and have mobilised to oppose the plans.

They appeared to have scored a win after Cllr Wilson, who chairs the Maidenhead Development Management Panel, cast a vote for refusal, breaking the deadlock formed from other panel members’ votes for and against.

But the next day, the Advertiser was told by council leader Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) that Cllr Wilson had been mistaken and not intended to vote for refusal.

It was the third time the application had been considered in as many months, with councillors deciding they wanted more information on the scheme in October, and then delaying a decision after a large document was sent to them hours before November’s panel.

Following the council’s legal consultation on what to do next, Cllr Wilson issued a statement to the Advertiser which says the Royal Borough’s application will now come back for a fourth time.

He said: “At the Maidenhead Development Control Panel meeting on Monday I made an error when declaring my vote on the application for the car park at Vicus Way.

“The council has sought advice from Mr Christopher Lockhart-Mummery QC on this point and the Local Planning Authority intends to bring the application back to the Maidenhead Development Control Panel to reconsider the application in January.

“Mr. Lockhart-Mummery’s advice will be released into the public domain in the New Year.

“I am afraid I cannot comment further on that advice until then.”

A panel meeting was already scheduled for Wednesday, January 16.