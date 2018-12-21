Royal Borough appoints new managing director

The Royal Borough has appointed an officer from Milton Keynes Council as its new managing director.

Duncan Sharkey, who works as that authority’s ‘corporate director, place’, will need to have his appointment ratified at full council next year.

The decision as discussed at yesterday’s Employment Panel.

Mr Sharkey said: “It is an exciting privilege to be offered the opportunity to work for the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

“I am honoured. I look forward to meeting the councillors, our communities and the hard working team of officers and partners who deliver services to the residents of the borough.

“The Royal Borough is an exceptional place to live and work, with the extensive regeneration programme, the range of commissioned services and the unique nature of the area with the Royal Family and our constituency MPs.”

Mr Sharkey’s previous jobs include working as Worcester City Council’s managing director (head of paid service), chief executive at West Lindsey District Council and corporate director at Corby Borough Council.

He also worked as head of regeneration at Boston Borough Council.

Cllr Simon Dudley, council leader, said: “After an extensive assessment centre which included stakeholder panels, written tests and psychometric tests, I am pleased to announce that Duncan Sharkey was successful in securing the post.

“Duncan has over 25 years’ experience in central and local government and in his current role he is responsible for a range of services including regeneration, community safety, housing and waste.

“I am sure he will be a huge asset to the Royal Borough and help us deliver a range of front line services for our council as well as ensuring we continue to deliver a balanced budget, focus on performance and ensure we monitor the range of commissioned services including adults, children’s and highways.”

The council shortlisted 11 candidates from 39 applications, Cllr Dudley said.

“We took four candidates through an assessment centre which included a stakeholder panel made up of our partners from RBWM Property Company Ltd, Thames Valley Police, Housing Solutions and Achieving for Children,” he added.

“The final two candidates were interviewed by a panel of elected members.”

Mr Sharkey will take over Russell O’Keefe, who stepped up as acting managing director after it was announced the previous MD, Alison Alexander, would leave the council.

Cllr Dudley thanked Mr O’Keefe, a council executive director, for his work. Mr O’Keefe will continue as acting MD until Mr Sharkey starts work.

Full council will meet on Monday, January 28 to consider the appointment.