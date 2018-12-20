Man charged in connection SportsAble break-in

03:01PM, Thursday 20 December 2018
A man has been charged in connection with a break-in at SportsAble last Monday, December 10.
John Wakelin, 31, from Desborough Crescent in Maidenhead, was arrested on Wednesday, December 12 and charged with burglary in connection with the incident on December 14.
The trial is due to start at Reading Crown Court between January 28 - February 4.
