    • Man charged in connection SportsAble break-in

    Police appeal for help finding missing man known to visit Marlow

    A man has been charged in connection with a break-in at SportsAble last Monday, December 10.

    John Wakelin, 31, from Desborough Crescent in Maidenhead, was arrested on Wednesday, December 12 and charged with burglary in connection with the incident on December 14.

    The trial is due to start at Reading Crown Court between January 28 - February 4.

