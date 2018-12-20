Council buys green space near Maidenhead for £1million

Open green space will be safeguarded after the council spent £1million buying 110 acres of land between Maidenhead and Cookham.

The purchase of the site, which is bordered by the A4094 and the Thames, to Maidenhead’s North-east, will allow the Royal Borough to improve access to the land.

It will also be able to reopen part of a route called the Millennium Walk, a seven-mile cross-country trail which links Boulters Lock to Hurley.

The area, which will be known as Battlemead Common, contains fields which were used for farming, Willow Woods and White Brook. It is prone to floods and can be an ideal habitat for wintering wildfowl and waders.

Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton Wick), cabinet member for culture and communities, said: “I am delighted we have been able to secure the long-term future of this land between Maidenhead and Cookham which will ensure this green divide remains open space for residents and visitors to enjoy.

“It’s important we retain the natural spaces in our borough as we recognise the benefit beautiful countryside and open space has on the health and well-being of our residents.

“This land also gives us an ideal opportunity to further protect this area as a habitat for wildlife while preserving a natural undeveloped boundary between the two settlements.”

