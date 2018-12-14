Vicus Way car park proposals set to go before planning panel for third time

Another attempt at gaining approval for a new commuter multi-storey car park will go ahead next week.

For the third time in as many months the council’s leadership will hope members of the Maidenhead Development Management Panel green light the roughly 500-space project proposed for Vicus Way.

The Royal Borough wants the planned five-storey development to provide spaces for commuters, but has been met with fury from nearby residents, backed by some opposition councillors, who fear it will impact on their quality of life.

Pollution, potential increases in anti-social behaviour and impact on daylight are among their grievances. The borough has said councillors have asked for safety to be considered, that environmental protection has been consulted, and that daylight reduction was ‘minimal in planning terms’.

Council officers have recommended the plans be approved, despite acknowledging ‘the scheme would have a detrimental impact on neighbouring residential properties’.

Panel members delayed deciding on the application in October because they wanted more information. It was delayed a second time in November after a large document pack was sent to members just hours before the meeting.

Two applications to turn pubs into housing will also be considered. The Red Lion in Oakley Green will be converted into a two-bedroom home and a four-bedroom dwelling if members accept officers’ advice to approve it.

The Crooked Billet, in Westborough Road, would be demolished and replaced with seven four-bedroom homes if approved, though officers recommend refusal.

That meeting will be held on Monday at Maidenhead Town Hall from 7pm.

W A second Maidenhead Development Management Panel will take place on Wednesday, December 19 from 7pm. An application to redevelop the Royal British Legion building in Sawyers Crescent with two three-bed semis and two four-bed semis is up for consideration.