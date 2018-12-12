SITE INDEX

    • Theresa May wins vote of confidence in her leadership

    David Lee

    Theresa May to face confidence vote tonight

    Theresa May has seen off a revolt in the Conservative Party by winning a vote of confidence in her leadership.

    The Maidenhead MP faced a secret ballot this evening after more than 15 per cent of Conservative Commons MPs sought a vote over her future. 

    The Prime Minister received 200 votes in support of her leadership, with 117 against. 

    She now cannot face another challenge to her leadership for another year.

    Earlier today Mrs May promised to stand down before the next planned General Election in 2022 but she has vowed to deliver the UK's exit from the European Union.

