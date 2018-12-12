Theresa May to face confidence vote tonight

A vote of confidence in Theresa May's leadership of the Conservative Party will take place tonight.

The chairman of the Tory backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, said this morning that more than the required 15 per cent of Conservative Commons MPs had sought the vote.

It comes after members of the Prime Minister and Maidenhead MP's party criticised the deal she negotiated to leave the European Union.

The ballot will be held this evening.

"The votes will be counted immediately afterwards and an announcement will be made as soon as possible in the evening," Sir Graham wrote in a statement.