Thieves target older people's PIN numbers in Maidenhead and Windsor

Thieves are targeting older people in supermarkets across Maidenhead, Windsor, Sunningdale and Ascot by watching for their PIN numbers.

Usually working in pairs, they watch their victims – usually older people – type in their PINs while paying at the checkout.

They then distract the target as they leave the shop, and methods have included telling the victim they have dropped money or saying they have noticed a problem with their vehicle in the car park.

While one distracts, the other steals their target’s bank cards, purse or wallet and uses the PIN to withdraw money.

Thames Valley Police is investigating.

Sergeant Sarah Noah, at Maidenhead police station, said: “These offenders are deliberately targeting some of the most vulnerable members of our community. This is a despicable crime and I urge all members of the community to be extra vigilant.



“Please take extra care when paying for items or accessing an ATM by covering the keypad as you type in your PIN.

“Please also make sure your valuables are secured in a closed bag making it difficult for thieves to steal.”