Taxi vandalised in Sainsbury's car park following payment dispute

A taxi was vandalised and had money taken from inside it following a payment dispute in Sainsbury’s car park in Maidenhead.

The inside of the black Mercedes taxi was damaged and money was taken from the front passenger seat by the offenders.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident, which took place at about 9pm on Friday, November 30, in the Sainsbury’s car park in Wootton Way.

The first offender was a white man, about 5ft 7ins tall, with short dark brown hair and of slim build.

He was wearing a black hat, black jacket and light blue jeans.

The second offender, a white woman, is described as being about 5ft 3ins tall, with dark brown hair in a bun and of medium build.

She was wearing a beige jacket, white scarf and blue jeans.

Investigating officer PC Emma Frank said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information about this offence to let us know.

“It took place in a busy car park so I believe someone may have witnessed it who haven’t yet come forward to police.”

To contact police call 101 and quote reference 43180366706, fill in an online form at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/, or call Crimestoppers on 0800555111.