Strawberry Grove cafe wins Maidenhead Christmas Display competition

Strawberry Grove was crowned the winner of the Maidenhead Christmas Display competition.

Several shops decorated their shop windows on Saturday, November 24, but the people of Maidenhead judged the independent cafe in Bridge Street to be the winner.

Maidenhead town manager Steph James visited to congratulate the staff.

Steph James, centre, from Enjoy Maidenhead, which ran the competition, is pictured with Strawberry Grove owners Marta and Stuart Downs.