Housing Solutions to provide affordable homes in York Road regeneration

Affordable housing in the York Road regeneration site will be provided by Housing Solutions, the council has announced today.

The Maidenhead group will own and manage the 88 homes in the Royal Borough and developer Countryside’s project, which makes up 38 per cent of the housing the plan will create.

Billboards have gone up announcing the development but work is not due to start until spring next year, with the first of the 229 homes finished by autumn 2020.

Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside), leader of the council and lead member for Maidenhead regeneration, said: “I am absolutely delighted that we will be working in partnership with our local housing provider, Housing Solutions.

“We already have a close working relationship to deliver much needed affordable homes to our residents. This further agreement will strengthen this and help our residents.

“It is vital that we can deliver affordable housing on our sites and I am pleased that we are able to deliver an additional 20 affordable homes for shared ownership on this site meaning a total of 88 new affordable homes will be created in the heart of Maidenhead to give residents struggling to get onto the housing ladder a place to call home.

“It will provide much needed homes for our residents and create a much needed new neighbourhood in the town centre with a mixture of homes, retail outlets and community facilities to meet the needs of our residents now and in the future.”

The scheme is the first of four sites being developed by Countryside as part of a joint venture with the Royal Borough, with St Cloud Way, Reform Road and West Street all set for regeneration.

Housing Solutions chief executive Orla Gallagher said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have been selected to provide more homes locally and to work alongside the Royal Borough and Countryside on this exciting project.

“Our key priority is to provide affordable homes in Maidenhead and 88 new homes in the town centre will help us to support more local people achieve their housing ambitions. The new homes will be a mix of rent and shared ownership and will be adjacent to all the local amenities, the railway station and leisure and employment facilities.”

Malcolm Wood, project director at Countryside, said: “We are delighted that we are able to work with the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead and Housing Solutions to deliver these affordable homes in the centre of Maidenhead.

“We look forward to continue to work closely with the council and the community as we deliver the much needed new homes, modern community facilities, cafes and restaurants as well as fabulous new public spaces.”