SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Tue, 20
5 °C
Wed, 21
7 °C
Thu, 22
7 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Ray Park Avenue junction closed following traffic incident

    Police appeal for help finding missing man known to visit Marlow

    The junction of Ray Park Avenue and Ray Park Road has been closed following a traffic incident.

    One vehicle remains at the scene.

    Thames Valley Police Maidenhead has advised drivers to take another route, and tweeted: “The cones, crashed car, police van and officers are a giveaway...”

    The force added: “We are working to clear this ASAP.”

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved