Ray Park Avenue junction closed following traffic incident

10:25AM, Tuesday 20 November 2018
The junction of Ray Park Avenue and Ray Park Road has been closed following a traffic incident.
One vehicle remains at the scene.
Thames Valley Police Maidenhead has advised drivers to take another route, and tweeted: “The cones, crashed car, police van and officers are a giveaway...”
The force added: “We are working to clear this ASAP.”
