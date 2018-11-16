Crews tackle fire in Drift Road

The Environment Agency is working with Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) to ensure a fire, which has been burning for several days, is put out safely.

Crews from Maidenhead and Windsor had been monitoring the fire in Drift Road since it was first reported on bonfire night (Nov 5) and revisited the site on Thursday.

Speaking on Friday (November 16) a firefighter at Maidenhead station said: “It’s a controlled burn, we have one more day there tomorrow and then it should be extinguished hopefully.”

On Friday a spokesman for the Environmental agency said: “The environment agency is assisting the RBFRS. We have visited the site and our enquiries are continuing.”

It is thought that a third day of tackling the fire tomorrow (Saturday) will see it extinguished.