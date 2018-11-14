Maidenhead mum left paralysed after falling from bed fails with legal action

A mum who was left paralysed after falling out of bed during sex has failed in her legal action against a bed company.

Claire Busby took the Berkshire Bed Company, which trades as Beds Are Uzzz in King Street, to the High Court last month, claiming her accident was caused by a defect in her super king size double divan she bought from there.

She was left tetraplegic after falling from the end of her bed during sex in her Maidenhead home in August 2013.

But in his judgement, dated to Friday, November 9, Judge Barry Cotter said he found the fall to have been a ‘tragic’ but ‘simple accident’.

“The manoeuvre she was attempting was a little awkward and required her to lean back towards, and I find over, the edge of the bed,” he wrote.

“She simply overbalanced probably in part because she was sitting on a mattress as opposed to a firm surface and underestimated the amount of give underneath her body.”

His finding means Ms Busby's claim has failed.