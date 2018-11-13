New homelessness strategy unveiled by council

A new homelessness strategy designed to reduce rough sleeping in the borough will be presented to members of the council’s cabinet next week.

The long-anticipated policy paper outlines new measures to help people on the streets and prevent those at risk from becoming homeless.

The five-year strategy includes the creation of a homelessness prevention and relief fund, funded by a Government grant, which will be used to stop people losing accommodation or to find a new place to live.

A ‘multi-agency forum’ will be set up to review homelessness cases and create individual plans to prevent them sleeping rough.

A partnership to stop families becoming ‘intentionally homeless’ and a pool of accommodation providers will also be established.

The council has spoken to groups such as the Brett Foundation, the Windsor Homeless Project, housing providers Radian and Housing Solutions, Thames Valley Police and health services while putting the plan together.

Cllr Mike Airey, the lead member for environmental services, said: “This strategy, if approved, will allow the Royal Borough to take a proactive, empathetic approach to residents who find themselves homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

“It will allow officers to develop new, innovative approaches to prevent and reduce homelessness working with partners to ensure all our residents have access to good quality, affordable and sustainable housing.”

“We believe the most effective way of dealing with homelessness and rough sleeping is to prevent it from happening in the first place.

It aims to reduce the amount of rough sleepers and people who become homeless, the number of households in temporary accommodation, support people into good, affordable and sustainable housing and improve customer service for people who approach the council’s housing team.

The success of the strategy will be weighed against how many people sleep rough and are stopped from becoming homeless.

Cabinet will be held on Thursday, November 22.