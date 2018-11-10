Police investigation leads to sentencing of 12 people in connection with Slough and Maidenhead drugs network

A group of 12 people have been sentenced in relation to their involvement in a drugs network operating in Slough and Maidenhead.

On February 6 officers executed a number of warrants in both Berkshire towns following an investigation by the Thames Valley Police Serious and Organised Crime Unit.

All 12 people pleaded guilty to the charges of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, heroin, and conspiracy to supply cocaine.

They were all sentenced yesterday following a two-day hearing at Reading Crown Court.

Ryan Casey, 22, of Long Furlong Drive, Slough, and Ryan Taylor, 24, of Newhaven Spur, Slough, were sentenced to 10 years and eight years in jail respectively.

Cameron Lawrence, 24, of Windermere Way, Slough, received an eight-year jail term while Samantha Brimblecombe, 43, of Bridport Way, Slough, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison.

Ryan Brown, 20, of Hemming Way, Slough, had already been sentenced to nine years imprisonment following a related conspiracy to supply cocaine and possession of an imitation hand gun in November 2017.

He was sentenced to a further six years and eight months in jail which will run alongside his previous sentence.

Jerrel Fleming, 21, of Salt Hill Way, Slough, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison with Andre Darroux, 25, of Goldsworth Way, Slough, handed a spell of three years and four months behind bars.

Danny Webb, 20, from Teesdale Road, Slough, received a three-year jail term and 18-year-old Keegan Edwards, of Knowlton Way, Slough, was given a two-year suspended sentence.

Hayden Brooks, 18, of The Green, Slough, was also convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent following an assault in 2017.

He was sentenced to four years in prison.

Two teenagers from Slough, aged 17 and 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons, received two-year rehabilitation orders.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Rob Hood, said: “This six month investigation by the Serious and Organised Crime Unit, identified a group who were running a number of drug lines in Slough and Maidenhead.

“During the investigation, officers worked tirelessly to gather evidence against the twelve and also seized heroin and cocaine with a street value of £30,000. They also seized £20,000 in cash, a hand gun and a number of large hunting knives.

“We will continue to work to disrupt and dismantle groups who see fit to profit from selling class A drugs which have a hugely detrimental impact on our communities.

“This operation is part of our Stronghold campaign which works in partnership to tackle serious and organised crime.

“We still need the community to act as our eyes and ears and keep reporting those who deal drugs as well as looking out for signs of those who maybe being exploited by drug dealers.”