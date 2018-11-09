No further homes needed for Maidenhead golf course site

No further houses should be bought as part of the planned Maidenhead Golf Club housing development, the council has said today.

It comes after the council spent £1.5million buying a house and land in Rushington Avenue, which could be used to access the site, earlier this year.

The golf course land, off Shoppenhangers Road, is planned to hold about 2,000 homes, of which 30 per cent should be affordable, a new primary and secondary school, open space, a community hub and associated infrastructure.

A spokesman for the council said today that ‘we believe that no further existing homes will be required for access’.

Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside), leader of the council, said: “I am delighted that the emerging plans show that we don’t need any further residential properties.

“I appreciate that this may have been a worrying and unsettling period for residents close to this site so I am pleased that we have been able to make this important announcement as early as possible.”

A consultation with properties neighbouring the golf course will be run to get their views on the plans, including access.

“There will be further consultation events as the site progresses, and I encourage people to get involved with this and share their views,” Cllr Dudley added.

The Royal Borough spokesman said the council had set aside a £20 million budget, with £18 million remaining to buy up houses. That money can now be spent on other projects.

Stuart Wallace, regional managing director for CALA Homes, the project’s developer hired by the council, said: “Our emerging plans show that currently we do not need any further residential properties. We are working closely with the council to ensure that the position remains.

“We are looking forward to working with the Royal Borough on this unique opportunity to deliver the vision for Maidenhead golf course site as well as creating a vibrant and sustainable legacy that meets with the council’s original objectives for the site.”

The golf club is exploring its options for the future.