    Soldier silhouettes put up in Maidenhead

    Soldier silhouettes put up in Maidenhead

    Silhouettes of First World War soldiers have been put up outside Maidenhead Town Hall.

    They are part of the ‘silent silhouettes’ initiative by the Royal British Legion, which honours those who fought, rebuilt and changed the country.

    They are also to be displayed at the roundabout by the police station, off the Bath Road, and in Clarence Road and Kings Road in Windsor.

    Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside), leader of the council, said: “The council is proud to be involved with this national campaign as it’s so important we remember events 100 years ago, conflicts since, and the ones still going on in the world today.

    “Displaying these silhouettes are one way we as a borough can show our gratitude to those who served and made huge sacrifices for us.”

