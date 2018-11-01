CCTV released of man who may have information on criminal damage in Maidenhead

CCTV images of a man who may have ‘vital information’ about an incident of criminal damage in a Maidenhead car park have been released by police.

A white Honda H-RV was parked in St Joseph’s Church car park, in Cookham Road, at about 3pm.

The owner had left it for a short time before returning to find all four tyres had been stabbed.

PC Steve Parker, of the Investigation Hub based at Maidenhead police station, said: “We are releasing CCTV of a man who we believe may have vital information that could assist us in our enquiries.

“This is believed to have been a targeted incident, and we believe there would have been many people picking up their children from the nearby school who may have information about this incident.

“We would ask anyone with information to please come forward.”

Call 101 or go to www.thamesvalley.police.uk with reference 43180311443 with any information.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.