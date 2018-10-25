Details needed before making decision on Vicus Way car park, councillors say

Plans for a new car park designed for commuters may have stalled after councillors demanded more information before deciding whether to permit it.

The Royal Borough’s proposed Vicus Way multi-storey is due to be built by January 2020 but work will not be able to start until green lit by the council.

It is unclear if that timeframe will be affected after members of the Maidenhead Development Management Panel said yesterday evening that details, including its potential impact on nearby roads, needed to be presented.

Cllr Maureen Hunt (Con, Hurley and Walthams) proposed a motion to hold the application until the information becomes available.

She was told by officers it may not be considered again until January because future panels have packed agendas and the work to present the information will need time to complete.

But Cllr Hunt complained she felt there was some ‘pressurising’ of panel members to green light the car park.

A report given to members recommended they authorise the council’s head of planning, Jenifer Jackson, to approve the project once satisfied with the sustainable drainage scheme, planning conditions and highways issues.

But Cllr Hunt said members needed more information about the scheme's impact before making a call despite Ms Jackson saying councillors had been given ‘quite a lot’ of detail on the project.

“If this was any other applicant we would not be looking at it,” Cllr Hunt said at the town hall meeting, referencing the lack of information she believed members need.

“I think we are, as members, being very patient, conciliatory.

“And we do want to help the borough.”

The motion was passed after Cllrs Clive Bullock and Adam Smith voted with Cllr Hunt. Cllrs Richard Kellaway and Philip Love opposed it, having backed approval earlier in the meeting.

Panel chairman Cllr Derek Wilson (Con, Oldfield) decided to abstain.

The car park would bring 503 spaces designed for commuters to use. The five-storey building would be built on land at the junction of Vicus Way and Stafferton Way, next to the Lidl car park.

Residents near the site have raised concerns including noise levels and anti-social behaviour they say happens in car parks.

Cllr Love said he liked the scheme, and that residents would not be adversely affected because ‘it is not like a short-term car park where you have got shoppers going in and out, in and out’.

A Shanly Homes outline application for eight, seven and six-storey flats with two four-storey linking buildings at the Desborough Bowling Club was approved.

A single storey extension and the change of use of an extended outbuilding for a cookery school at The Chequers, in Dean Lane, Cookham, was also approved with a landscaping condition.