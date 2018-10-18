Judge to make decision in ‘defective’ bed case involving paralysed Maidenhead woman

A judge is set to make a decision on whether a bed company is liable for a Maidenhead mum becoming paralysed after falling during sex.

Claire Busby, 46, of Maidenhead, received a serious spine injury when she fell from her super king-size double divan as she changed position.

The mum, who then lived in Ockwells Road, has claimed the bed, which had recently been delivered, was in a ‘defective state’ at the time of the incident in August 2013. She is suing for seven-figure damages.

She is taking legal action at the Royal Courts of Justice in London against the supplier, the Berkshire Bed Company, which trades as Beds Are Uzzz in King Street. It denies liability for her injuries.

Judge Barry Cotter said today (Thursday) it will take time to make his decision on the case because ‘stones have been very skilfully turned over and examined underneath’ by both Ms Busby’s and Beds Are Uzzz’s legal representatives.

In his final legal submissions, Neil Block QC, for Beds Are Uzzz, said it ‘does stretch incredulity that one would not take even a cursory look’ at a brand new bed, which would have allowed Ms Busby to see if a defect was present.

He said Ms Busby had not mentioned in a witness statement prior to the case that ‘the bed played any part in her fall’ and questioned why, if there had been a defect, it had not been widely seen.

Ms Busby’s son believed he had noticed an issue with the bed but Mr Block queried how much attention a teenager would pay to his mum’s bed.

Mr Block said the bed had been assembled properly and that ‘there are a number of possible explanations’ as to why the incident might have happened.

But he stressed that the evidence he was giving did not change the fact his client’s concern at Ms Busby’s ‘terrible predicament’.

Winston Hunter QC, representing Ms Bubsy, said it was accepted that she had not been ‘entirely consistent’ but had done the ‘best she can’.

Discussing whether anyone could have spotted a defect after the incident, he said when Ms Busby injured herself, the five paramedics who attended the incident, her then-partner John Marshall, and Ms Busby’s mother were presented with ‘the picture painted in evidence of somebody who was in the most exposed position’ and the paramedics were focused on helping her.

He added that Ms Busby had ‘help’ with bed making and that might have prevented her detecting any fault with the bed.

Ms Busby, who now uses of a wheelchair, told the court on Monday how she was kneeling in at the middle of the bed performing a sex act on Mr Marshall when she changed position by swinging her legs from underneath her and lying back on the bed.

She claims the bed then gave way, having expected it to take her weight, and landed on her head after she fell off in a sensation she said was like being ‘catapulted’.

The base of the bed was made up by two divans, which were not fastened properly and two ‘gliders’ were missing, which created a height difference between one end and the other, she alleges.

Lawyers for Beds Are Uzzz said the bed was properly assembled but would not have lost balance as alleged by Ms Busby even if the two gliders were not in place, and that by being too close to the bed’s edge, she had just lost balance.

A date for Judge Cotter’s decision has not been set.