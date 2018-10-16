Council appoints contractor for CCTV improvements

A CCTV contractor has been appointed by the council as part of its £1.3m attempt to improve the borough's camera coverage.

Computerised and Digital Security Systems (CDS) will deliver the project, which includes a ‘state-of-the-art wireless camera system’ and upgrades to existing cameras.

About 200 cameras will either be added, upgraded or moved as part of the scheme, and a refurbished monitoring centre will help the council and Thames Valley Police to monitor and review footage.

Cllr Mike Airey, cabinet member for environmental services, said: “We want residents and visitors to be and feel safe in the borough. In partnership with CDS we will roll out a state-of-the-art CCTV system to help us do just that.

“We already work closely with Thames Valley Police to maintain and improve community safety and we hope the new camera system will act as a deterrent from anti-social behaviour in certain hot spots, alongside our expanding team of community wardens.

“Unfortunately there are still those out there who wish to commit crimes in our borough but in conjunction with police this new CCTV system will help to identify perpetrators and bring them to justice on those sad occasions when an incident does occur.”

The council’s existing 20-year-old network has reached the end of its serviceable life.

Some cameras are due to be moved if the council believes it has found a better location for their use.

Andy Williams, managing director of CDS, said: “We are delighted to have been appointed as the Royal Borough’s CCTV contractor. Over the coming months we will be installing state-of-the-art cameras across the borough to help local residents feel safer in their community.”

Residents and business near any places where cameras are being installed or changed have been written to and asked for comment.