Desborough Bowling Club holds topping out ceremony on new site

A topping out ceremony marked the beginning of a new era for a Maidenhead sports group today.

Desborough Bowling Club is moving to a new site in Green Lane which will house indoor and outdoor bowls facilities and an extended car park.

The club hopes that national and international competitions will be held there.

It will move in from its home in York Road, where it has been based for 111 years, as the council attempts to regenerate the area.

The club’s president, John Bucknell, said the ceremony, which allowed attendees to see the newly-constructed indoor bowls building, went ‘very well’.

“We are hoping to move in the last week of March (or) the beginning of April,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to it.”

John McGuinness, who took silver in the men’s lawn bowls at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, was among those invited and he unveiled a plaque on the building.

Representatives from Bowls England and the Indoor Bowling Association were present, alongside council leader Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) and Tamra Booth, the managing director of Sorbon Estates.

A Shanly Homes bid to build 154 flats on the club’s old York Road site was rejected by the Royal Borough in April and will go to appeal next month. Sorbon Estates, which is part of the Shanly Group, has helped the club with the Green Lane development.