'Beast' fatberg of Maidenhead town centre sewer 'defeated' by Thames Water

A ‘beast’ fatberg has been defeated in a town centre sewer following a Thames Water intervention.

The half-metre solid mass of fat and wet wipes, which had set to a brick tunnel under Stafferton Way, took several hours for the company’s engineers to break into chunks and clear.

So-called fatbergs are created by fat, oil and grease, poured down drains, which solidify with wet wipes and other non-flushable items.

Alex Saunders, waste operations manager at Thames Water, said: “A lot of people don’t release the impact of putting these things down the drain, but this is a perfect example of what happens. “Everything comes together to create a fatberg which can be very difficult to remove and cause real problems.

“On top of that, it can impact the environment as many unflushable items like wet wipes also contain high levels of plastic.”

The fatberg, which was described by Thames Water as a ‘beast’ that had to be ‘defeated’, was the latest in 500 that have been cleared in Maidenhead this year.

The entire Thames Water network suffers 75,000 blockages at the cost of £12 million each year.

It has started a #BinIt campaign and aims to reduce blockages by 10,000 annually.

“The three Ps are all that should be put down the loo – poo, pee and paper,” Alex said.

“Anything else can lead to the creation of fatbergs which can block sewers and pipes inside properties, leaving owners to shoulder the costs of removal and clean-ups or damage to the environment, which we work hard to protect.”