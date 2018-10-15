SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Mon, 15
13 °C
Tue, 16
18 °C
Wed, 17
16 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Witness appeal after driver leaves scene of crash without stopping

    Kieran Bell

    Kieran Bell

    No weapons found after police called to Wooburn Green

    A witness appeal has launched after a hit-and-run incident in Maidenhead on Saturday.

    The collision took place at about 3pm at the junction of Fane Way and Norreys Drive.

    A white Honda Civic collided with a Blue 1-series BMW convertible. The driver and passenger of the Honda were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and have since both been discharged.

    The driver of the BMW left the scene without stopping. He is believed to be a young male.

    Anybody with any information, or dash-cam footage of the collision, is urged to contact 101, quoting URN 760 (13/10).

    Comments

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved