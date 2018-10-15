Witness appeal after driver leaves scene of crash without stopping

A witness appeal has launched after a hit-and-run incident in Maidenhead on Saturday.

The collision took place at about 3pm at the junction of Fane Way and Norreys Drive.

A white Honda Civic collided with a Blue 1-series BMW convertible. The driver and passenger of the Honda were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and have since both been discharged.

The driver of the BMW left the scene without stopping. He is believed to be a young male.

Anybody with any information, or dash-cam footage of the collision, is urged to contact 101, quoting URN 760 (13/10).