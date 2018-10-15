Witness appeal after driver leaves scene of crash without stopping

11:16AM, Monday 15 October 2018
A witness appeal has launched after a hit-and-run incident in Maidenhead on Saturday.
The collision took place at about 3pm at the junction of Fane Way and Norreys Drive.
A white Honda Civic collided with a Blue 1-series BMW convertible. The driver and passenger of the Honda were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and have since both been discharged.
The driver of the BMW left the scene without stopping. He is believed to be a young male.
Anybody with any information, or dash-cam footage of the collision, is urged to contact 101, quoting URN 760 (13/10).
