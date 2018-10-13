Borough to 'act decisively' after Nicholsons report

The Royal Borough has said it will 'act decisively' after a national newspaper reported financial difficulties at the Nicholsons Centre.

The Financial Times reported the centre had gone into receivership yesterday. The Advertiser has contacted all parties involved in the report to confirm this, but so far all of them have either declined to comment or not responded.

This morning (Saturday), The Royal Borough put out a statement in response to the report.

They tweeted: "Following an article in yesterday's Financial Times about the Nicholsons Centre being forced into receivership, please see a statement from Cllr Simon Dudley, leader of the council."

Cllr Dudley said: "We are disappointed to hear this news. However it is reflective of the changing needs and desires of shoppers across the country.

"The shopping centre is an important element of the regeneration of Maidenhead and as we build a borough for everyone, our residents can expect the Royal Borough to act decisively and proactively with partners to create the retail environment our residents expect and deserve."

Updates to follow.