Arrest made after police carry out modern slavery warrants in Maidenhead

Thames Valley Police made an arrest on Thursday following modern slavery warrants carried out in Maidenhead.

The warrants took place at car washes in St Peters Road and Canon Lane and a total of 16 people were spoken to by officers in order to ensure they were not victims of modern slavery.

Thames Valley Police led the operation and were supported by partners the Department of Works and Pensions, the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority and the Environment Agency.

The force also worked with the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit.

Detective Inspector Dean Brown, leading the operation, said: “These warrants have resulted in an arrest in connection with modern slavery offences, and vulnerable people being safeguarded.

“Modern slavery is the exploitation of people for personal or commercial gain, and our ongoing Hidden Harm campaign seeks to raise, awareness understanding and reporting of this type of offence.

“Today’s warrants have been carried out alongside our partner agencies, and I would like to thank everyone involved for their work.

“We will continue to work hard to keep people safe from harm. Modern slavery will not be tolerated in the Thames Valley, and we will continue to work to disrupt those who commit these offences and to safeguard victims.

People should call Thames Valley Police on non-emergency number 101 to report a suspected case of modern slavery.

Alternatively, if you have any concerns about modern slavery, need help or want to make a report call the modern slavery helpline on 08000 121 700.