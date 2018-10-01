How to protect your home this winter - police issue advice following rise in burglaries

Leaving a light on, locking tools away and installing a CCTV system are some of the measures residents can take to protect their homes during the winter, according to Thames Valley Police.

Police have issued burglary crime prevention advice following a rise in residential burglaries between September last year and August.

Head of Force Intelligence and Special Operations at Thames Valley Police, Detective Chief Superintendent Richard List said the rise of three per cent is due to a number of ‘complex factors’ and homeowners are advised to take a ‘proactive approach’.

Advice includes moving bins away from any side gates to prevent easy access to your property and making sure valuables or cash are not left on display. Car keys should be kept away from your letter box.

A motion activated external light could also be used to deter criminals and marking any valuables with a UV pen and registering them at www.immobilise.com.

Det. Chief Supt. List said: “As well as taking physical precautions, you should also take steps to protect your property online. Do not advertise on social media when you are away from home and remember to regularly change your internet router password.”

Thames Valley Police is holding a burglary question and answer forum on Thursday, October 11 between 7.30-9pm.

Residents will have the chance to learn about crime prevention techniques.