Driver killed in collision in Scotland named as man from Maidenhead

A driver who died following a traffic collision on in Moffat, Scotland on Wednesday has been named as a man from Maidenhead.

Police Scotland say that Nicholas Dennis, of Maidenhead, died following a collision on the A74(M) at junction 15, by Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway, at the flyover of the A701.

The collision occurred around 3.15pm on Wednesday, and involved a silver coloured Volkswagen Golf 5.

The 72-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The female passenger, a 69-year-old woman, was transferred to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

Constable Lloyd Caven from the roads policing team said, "A full crash scene investigation was carried out and the road was closed for around seven hours.

"We have spoken to a number of witnesses who witnessed the vehicle crash from the A74(M) and land on the A701, however, I am keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the vehicle travelling northbound on the motorway shortly before the collision.

"Anyone with any information or who may have footage on their dash cam is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting incident number 2105 of 26 September 2018.”