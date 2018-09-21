Braywick Leisure Centre not due until after Easter 2020

The new leisure centre in Braywick is now expected for after Easter 2020, according to a council report.

The £36m project had already been delayed by three months from its original expected completion date of December 2019 so an archaeological dig can be carried out.

A council report that will be considered by members of the Culture and Communities Overview and Scrutiny Panel on Monday (September 24) suggests it will now open after mid-April 2020, which is when Easter will fall that year.

It also recommends the panel members support offering Leatherhead-based Wates Construction a contract to build the centre.

The facility, which will be built off Braywick Road, is scheduled to replace the Magnet Leisure Centre in St Cloud Way.

The discovery of Anglo-Saxon pit houses and objects at the Braywick site in June led to a full archaeological survey being conducted.

The panel will meet at Maidenhead Town Hall at 5.30pm.