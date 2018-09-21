SITE INDEX

    • Braywick Leisure Centre not due until after Easter 2020

    Fly-through video shows how Braywick Leisure Centre could look

    Artist's impression of how Braywick Leisure Centre might look

    The new leisure centre in Braywick is now expected for after Easter 2020, according to a council report.

    The £36m project had already been delayed by three months from its original expected completion date of December 2019 so an archaeological dig can be carried out.

    A council report that will be considered by members of the Culture and Communities Overview and Scrutiny Panel on Monday (September 24) suggests it will now open after mid-April 2020, which is when Easter will fall that year.

    It also recommends the panel members support offering Leatherhead-based Wates Construction a contract to build the centre.

    The facility, which will be built off Braywick Road, is scheduled to replace the Magnet Leisure Centre in St Cloud Way.

    The discovery of Anglo-Saxon pit houses and objects at the Braywick site in June led to a full archaeological survey being conducted.

    The panel will meet at Maidenhead Town Hall at 5.30pm.

