York Road regeneration plans to be decided on next week

Major changes to part of Maidenhead town centre will be decided on by councillors next week.

An application to build five buildings up to eight storeys high, which will provide 229 homes and 1,930sqm community and cultural space, in York Road will be considered at the Maidenhead Development Management Panel.

It forms part of the Royal Borough’s regeneration programme, which aims to make wholesale changes to the York Road, West Street, Reform Road and St Cloud Way areas.

A new civic square is included in the plans submitted by Countryside, the developer contracted by the council to carry out the scheme, which is also seeking permission for car parking, access and landscaping for the site.

Members of the panel will meet at Maidenhead Town Hall to discuss the application on Wednesday, September 26 from 7pm.

Council officers have recommended the plans be granted permission.

But the Maidenhead Civic Society has written to the council to say that ‘inadequate attention’ has been paid to cultural and heritage demands and that the ‘parking ratio is still inadequate’.

Use 18/01608/FULL to search for the application at www.rbwm.gov.uk

Plans to convert the Thames Riviera Hotel in Bridge Road into flats will also be considered.

An application from Arena Racing Company/Galleon Hotels wants to change its use to create 15 apartments, and demolish an annex to make way for a further 11.

The Guards House, also in Bridge Road, will be converted to provide a pair of two-bed homes.

Officers have recommended that for approval too.

Use 16/03297/FULL to search for the application on the council website.