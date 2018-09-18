SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters attend compost fire in Maidenhead

    Firefighters tackle garage fire in Maidenhead

    Firefighters were called to a compost fire today (September 18).

    One crew from Maidenhead attended the fire at about 12.45pm in a road off The Avenue in Maidenhead and were there for about an hour.

    Residents had attempted to put out the fire with a hose but by the time the crew had arrived it was a ‘blazing inferno’.

    The fire was very deep-seated but the crew managed to get it under control in about an hour.

    A spokesman said: “The ground is so dry still. People think the summers over but it’s not. We still need to be very careful.”

