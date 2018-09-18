Firefighters attend compost fire in Maidenhead

Firefighters were called to a compost fire today (September 18).

One crew from Maidenhead attended the fire at about 12.45pm in a road off The Avenue in Maidenhead and were there for about an hour.

Residents had attempted to put out the fire with a hose but by the time the crew had arrived it was a ‘blazing inferno’.

The fire was very deep-seated but the crew managed to get it under control in about an hour.

A spokesman said: “The ground is so dry still. People think the summers over but it’s not. We still need to be very careful.”