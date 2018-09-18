Police officer has leg amputated following Norden Road crash

A police officer had his lower leg amputated after suffering a ‘very serious injury’ in a car crash earlier this month.

PC Tom Dorman, 26, who is based at Maidenhead Police Station, was seriously injured early on Sunday, September 2, after a silver Ford Focus collided with a stationary marked police car in Norden Road.

Two men from Maidenhead, both 24, were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and have been released under investigation.

PC Dorman’s leg was seriously injured in the crash and he had to undergo an amputation below the knee, Thames Valley Police said today.

Another police officer, PC Lam, sustained bruises, cuts, grazes and swelling and suffered from shock in the aftermath.

An unnamed teenage girl also received serious injuries. All three required hospital treatment and both officers are being supported by Thames Valley Police.

The girl remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

PC Dorman said: “I would like to thank my colleagues, the emergency services and members of the public who were at the scene.

“Their actions have helped to save my life, and I will always be incredibly grateful for their efforts.

“I suffered a very serious injury and I am still recovering from this. However, without their work and support, the situation would have been very different.”

Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision, which took place at about 5.30am.

Another car, a stationary Toyota Prius, was also hit during the incident.

Senior investigating officer Sergeant Darren Brown of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, based at Three Mile Cross, said: “This incident has left three people with serious injuries.

“One of whom, a police officer who was on duty at the time, has had a leg amputation as a result. My thoughts remain with everyone who suffered as a result of the incident, as well as their friends and families.

“If anyone witnessed this incident, or has any information relating to it, I would like to hear from you.

“If you have details which you think could help our investigation, please get in touch by calling the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”