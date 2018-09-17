Appeal to build Hindu centre at Boulters Lock dismissed by planning inspector

An appeal to build a Hindu community centre next to Boulters Lock car park has been dismissed by the Planning Inspectorate.

Despite providing ‘substantial’ public and social benefits to Maidenhead, the inspector found he could not be sure there is no presence of the protected great crested newt on site.

He concluded those benefits did not outweigh the potential harm that building in areas with protected species could bring because the newts’ absence had not been adequately demonstrated.

The Maidenhead Hindu Society’s plans to build a purpose-built facility in Lower Cookham Road were originally rejected by the council last year.

That came after nearby residents, some of whom formed the Boulters Riverside Community Interest Company to oppose the plans, raised fears it would worsen parking problems in the Boulters Lock car park and affect wildlife.

The Hindu Society appealed the decision but following a hearing at Maidenhead Town Hall two weeks ago, the planning inspector, Patrick Whelan, wrote to interested parties to say he was dismissing it.

Mr Whelan found ‘the proposed development would provide sufficient parking, that it would have no ill-effect on the parking capacity of the adjacent public car-park or on the efficient operation of the highway network in the vicinity of the site’.

He also found it would not harm the living conditions of nearby residents and would provide ‘substantial, public, social benefits to Maidenhead’ and ‘relieve many trips the members of the Hindu Society of Maidenhead presently make to Slough’ to use a centre.

Its construction would also provide an economic benefit, he wrote in his verdict.

But the possible presence of great crested newts (GCN), a protected species, meant the development ‘would breach the protection afforded to GCN by the EU Habitats Directive’ and ‘cause significant harm to GCN and their habitat, which is not outweighed by the need for the development or its benefits’, Mr Whelan wrote.

He was also ‘unable to be sure that there are no reasonably available sites with a lower risk of flooding’.