Maidenhead Conservatives release candidate list for 2019 local election

The full slate of Tory candidates due to stand in Maidenhead at next year’s election has been announced.

Cabinet member for finance MJ Saunders (Con, Bisham and Cookham) does not appear on the list, nor does former council leader David Burbage (Con, Bray).

Councillor Kellaway (Con, Bisham and Cookham), the chairman of the Maidenhead Conservative Association, does not appear on the list. Clive Bullock (Cox Green), Hari Sharma (Furze Platt), Adam Smith (Con, Riverside) and Judith Diment (Con, Riverside) are also absent.

It has not been revealed why they are not standing next year. All other candidates either remain, are new or have declared they are stepping down.

Lisa Targowska (Con, Belmont) emailed the Advertiser today to say: “In my day job I hold a senior role in public body.

“Unfortunately, the political restriction rules prevent me from progressing my career while I hold a political office. It is therefore with regret that I won’t be in a position to stand as a councillor next year.”

Two new candidates also appear on the new ward of St Mary’s, which covers the town centre.

Phil Haseler, of the Cox Green Says No campaign, will stand in Cox Green.

Cllr Richard Kellaway said: “I am delighted we have selected such a strong slate of local candidates to contest next year’s local elections. We had lots of talented and enthusiastic people putting their names forward and it was excellent to have so many people wanting to contribute to ensuring the positive change being delivered by Maidenhead Conservatives in RBWM continues.

“We are welcoming some new faces and saying goodbye to some long standing councillors, who have decided to retire after serving their residents exceptionally well for many years. We will be fully supporting our candidates in the run up to next year’s election and look forward to running our positive and exciting campaign on the future of Maidenhead.”

Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside), the leader of the council, said: “I am delighted that Maidenhead Conservative Association have selected a talented, diverse and experienced group of candidates, including lots new candidates who will bring new energy and ideas to the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead. I want to thank all those councillors, who have decided not to stand again, for their hard work delivering for local residents over the last few years.”

“The elections next year will be critical to deciding the future of Maidenhead. The long-held dream of regeneration is finally becoming a reality and we are on the cusp of something truly special. Our strong Conservative team will provide the leadership and skills our town needs ensure we deliver a regeneration that works for everybody in Maidenhead.”

The full list sent to the Advertiser was:

Belmont

Philip Love

Marion Mills

Bisham and Cookham

Gerry Clark

Bill Perry

Boyn Hill

Gurpreet Bhangra

Stuart Carroll

Bray

David Coppinger

Leo Walters

Cox Green

Phillip Haseler

Ross McWilliams

Furze Platt

Mohammed Ilyas

Derek Sharp

Hurley and the Walthams

Maureen Hunt

Andrew Johnson

Oldfield

Joel Wheeler

Derek Wilson

Pinkneys Green

Marius Gilmore

Richard Pope

Riverside

Simon Dudley

Chris Targowski

St Mary’s

Melissa Howard

Gurch Singh