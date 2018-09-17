SITE INDEX

    • Maidenhead Conservatives release candidate list for 2019 local election

    Maidenhead Conservatives release candidate list for 2019 local election

    The full slate of Tory candidates due to stand in Maidenhead at next year’s election has been announced.

    Cabinet member for finance MJ Saunders (Con, Bisham and Cookham) does not appear on the list, nor does former council leader David Burbage (Con, Bray).

    Councillor Kellaway (Con, Bisham and Cookham), the chairman of the Maidenhead Conservative Association, does not appear on the list. Clive Bullock (Cox Green), Hari Sharma (Furze Platt), Adam Smith (Con, Riverside) and Judith Diment (Con, Riverside) are also absent.

    It has not been revealed why they are not standing next year. All other candidates either remain, are new or have declared they are stepping down.

    Lisa Targowska (Con, Belmont) emailed the Advertiser today to say: “In my day job I hold a senior role in public body.

    “Unfortunately, the political restriction rules prevent me from progressing my career while I hold a political office. It is therefore with regret that I won’t be in a position to stand as a councillor next year.”

    Two new candidates also appear on the new ward of St Mary’s, which covers the town centre.

    Phil Haseler, of the Cox Green Says No campaign, will stand in Cox Green.

    Cllr Richard Kellaway said: “I am delighted we have selected such a strong slate of local candidates to contest next year’s local elections. We had lots of talented and enthusiastic people putting their names forward and it was excellent to have so many people wanting to contribute to ensuring the positive change being delivered by Maidenhead Conservatives in RBWM continues. 

    “We are welcoming some new faces and saying goodbye to some long standing councillors, who have decided to retire after serving their residents exceptionally well for many years. We will be fully supporting our candidates in the run up to next year’s election and look forward to running our positive and exciting campaign on the future of Maidenhead.”

    Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside), the leader of the council, said: “I am delighted that Maidenhead Conservative Association have selected a talented, diverse and experienced group of candidates, including lots new candidates who will bring new energy and ideas to the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead. I want to thank all those councillors, who have decided not to stand again, for their hard work delivering for local residents over the last few years.”

    “The elections next year will be critical to deciding the future of Maidenhead. The long-held dream of regeneration is finally becoming a reality and we are on the cusp of something truly special. Our strong Conservative team will provide the leadership and skills our town needs ensure we deliver a regeneration that works for everybody in Maidenhead.”

    The full list sent to the Advertiser was:

    Belmont

    Philip Love

    Marion Mills

     

    Bisham and Cookham

    Gerry Clark

    Bill Perry

     

    Boyn Hill

    Gurpreet Bhangra

    Stuart Carroll

     

    Bray

    David Coppinger

    Leo Walters

     

    Cox Green

    Phillip Haseler

    Ross McWilliams

     

    Furze Platt

    Mohammed Ilyas

    Derek Sharp

     

    Hurley and the Walthams

    Maureen Hunt

    Andrew Johnson

     

    Oldfield

    Joel Wheeler

    Derek Wilson

     

    Pinkneys Green

    Marius Gilmore

    Richard Pope

     

    Riverside

    Simon Dudley

    Chris Targowski

      

    St Mary’s

    Melissa Howard 

    Gurch Singh

