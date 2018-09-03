Royal Borough leader takes on responsibility for Maidenhead regeneration

The Maidenhead regeneration project will be run directly by the council leader, the borough has announced this morning.

Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) will take on the duty after the previous cabinet member for the scheme, Cllr David Evans, resigned from the portfolio.

Cllr Dudley will also become the lead member for Maidenhead.

In a statement, a council spokeswoman said he will oversee ‘all elements of the Maidenhead portfolio’ and will provide a ‘single point of contact and will give the portfolio the leadership it needs as the next stages of Maidenhead regeneration commence’.

Planning applications for the regeneration of York Road and the Landing, in Queen Street, are due to be determined in the coming months.

Cllr Dudley said: “By taking on this portfolio I will be able to ensure that the plans being developed for Maidenhead, which have been years in the making, are given the oversight and leadership they need at this crucial time and ensure we build a town that truly is for everyone.”

“I would like to thank Cllr Evans for all his hard work over the years as lead member for Maidenhead regeneration and Maidenhead, which has got us to where we are today, alongside his colleagues Cllr Phillip Love, deputy lead member for Maidenhead regeneration and Maidenhead, and Cllr Derek Wilson, deputy lead member – Maidenhead Waterways Champion, both of whom will remain in their current positions.

“We wish Cllr Evans well as he focuses on his other political endeavours and we are pleased that he will stay in the Royal Borough family by remaining as a ward councillor for Hurley and The Walthams.”

Cllr Evans will step down as a councillor ahead of the next election in May 2019.