Police officer hurt in three-car collision in Maidenhead

At least one police officer was hurt in a three-car collision in Maidenhead this morning (Sunday).

Fire crews were called to the incident on Norden Road at 5.42am when a police car was involved in a serious collision.

Firefighters confirmed that at least one police officer sustained injuries in the incident, which happened close to the railway bridge.

It is not currently clear how serious the injuries are, and if anyone else was harmed in the collision.