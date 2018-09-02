Police officer hurt in three-car collision in Maidenhead

09:05AM, Sunday 02 September 2018
At least one police officer was hurt in a three-car collision in Maidenhead this morning (Sunday).
Fire crews were called to the incident on Norden Road at 5.42am when a police car was involved in a serious collision.
Firefighters confirmed that at least one police officer sustained injuries in the incident, which happened close to the railway bridge.
It is not currently clear how serious the injuries are, and if anyone else was harmed in the collision.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Firefighters were called to a blaze on Ray Mill Island this morning.
Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks collected their results on Thursday, August 16
Our reporting team spoke to students in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.