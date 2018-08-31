Police release e-fit following break-in

An e-fit image has been released by Thames Valley Police following a burglary in Maidenhead.

The incident took place at around 10pm on Thursday, August 16 at a property in Fane Way.

When the victim, a 32-year-old man, returned to his home he was met by a member of the public who had seen somebody inside the property a short time before.

On entering the front door, the victim disturbed the offender who escaped through a rear patio door. The victim then saw a man climb over a garden fence into the rear garden of an adjacent house on Brunel Road.

The victim was not injured during the incident and no property was taken.

The offender is described as a white man, aged in his early 20s, about 5ft 8ins tall with a slim build. He was wearing a light grey hooded top with white toggles at the time of the incident.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Claire Lloyd of the Maidenhead Investigation Hub, said: “I would like to speak to the man depicted in this E-fit in connection with this incident.

“If anyone recognises him or can provide information to help us locate him, please get in touch.

“If you witnessed this incident, or have any information that could help with our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 quoting 43180252068. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”