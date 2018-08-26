Man charged with town centre assault

SITE INDEX

    Kieran Bell

    A man has been charged with assault following a Thames Valley Police investigation.

    Aaron Clare, aged 30, of Lexington Grove, Reading, was charged on Thursday (August 23) with one count of grievous bodily harm with intent.

    The charge relates to an incident which occurred in Queen’s Street, Maidenhead on Sunday, August 5, in which a 38-year-old man was assaulted.

    He appeared at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (August 24) and was remanded to appear at Reading Crown Court on September 24.  

