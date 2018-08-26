Man charged with town centre assault

04:01PM, Sunday 26 August 2018
A man has been charged with assault following a Thames Valley Police investigation.
Aaron Clare, aged 30, of Lexington Grove, Reading, was charged on Thursday (August 23) with one count of grievous bodily harm with intent.
The charge relates to an incident which occurred in Queen’s Street, Maidenhead on Sunday, August 5, in which a 38-year-old man was assaulted.
He appeared at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (August 24) and was remanded to appear at Reading Crown Court on September 24.
Comments
Most Recent
Top Ten Articles
Firefighters were called to a blaze on Ray Mill Island this morning.
Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks collected their results on Thursday, August 16
Our reporting team spoke to students in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.