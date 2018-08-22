Traffic lights down in Maidenhead town centre

08:20AM, Wednesday 22 August 2018
Several traffic lights are out of action in the town centre.
Signals in Frascati Way and in Queen Street, between the Bell pub and Three, were down at about 7.50am today.
It is unclear what has caused the fault.
