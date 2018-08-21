Council will provide Borough Local Plan information by late October

Information needed to advance the examination of the Borough Local Plan will not be completely submitted until late October.

Last month, the Advertiser reported that Louise Phillips, the plan’s inspector, had written to the council with questions about the flood risk to sites proposed for development.

She also said she had not reached ‘firm conclusions regarding the soundness and legal compliance’ of the plan and set a date of Friday, August 17 for the borough to respond to her questions.

However, the council’s head of planning, Jenifer Jackson, has written to the inspector to say that all the responses will not be submitted before October 26.

She said the amount of ‘co-ordinating and liaising’ with outside bodies would take time to complete, that key staff were on ‘extended leave over the late July to end August holiday period’ and that even if everyone was available to compile the information, ‘the scope of the work is significant and will require more than three weeks to complete’.

A draft version of the local plan’s flood statement will be prepared first by the council and then submitted to the Environment Agency to review.

The Borough Local Plan includes sites from across the borough which are proposed for development.

It will guide developments in the borough up to 2033.