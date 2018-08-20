Woman cut out of overturned car in Windsor Road

Firefighters were called to cut a woman out of an overturned car today (Monday).

Crews were called to a car on its roof in Windsor Road between the Braywick roundabout and the M4 bridge.

One engine from Maidenhead and one from Windsor attended the scene at about 2pm.

A woman was trapped inside hanging by her seatbelt and was cut free by the attending firefighters.

She was take to hospital but is not thought to have sustained serious injuries.

The cause of the incident is not known.