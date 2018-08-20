Former Manor Green teacher avoids ban

A former assistant head teacher at Manor Green School who failed to act upon safeguarding concerns raised by staff has avoided a teacher ban.

Mrs Annette Meier, who worked at the school for special educational needs from 2001 to 2015 admitted all allegations against her at a teacher misconduct hearing in July this year.

The first allegation was that Mrs Meier failed to undertake her duties as a designated person for safeguarding, which included failing to act upon safeguarding concerns raised by staff, failing to share the concerns in a timely manner with agencies, organisations and/or parents, failing to store the allegations safely and confidentially and failing to maintain accurate child protection and safeguarding records.

Other allegations included failing to observe school policy, failing to protect pupils from the risk of potential harm and failing to observe legislative requirements.

The panel heard that in June 2015, a whistleblowing complaint was made against Mrs Meier regarding an alleged failure in her duties involving a pupil safeguarding issue. She was immediately suspended and left the school’s employment in November 2015.

The panel heard examples involving several pupils that proved the allegations.

The panel heard of one incident with a pupil referred to as ‘Pupil A’ where Mrs Meier failed to act upon safeguarding concerns raised by staff when the pupil told a member of staff he had recently been punched by a family member.

Another involved ‘Pupil C’ showing signs of over sexualised behaviour which Mrs Meier failed to report to social services.

The panel found that although they were satisfied the conduct of Mrs Meier amounted to misconduct of a serious nature which fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession they also considered that there was a strong public interest consideration in retaining her in the profession.

The report read: “Since Mrs Meier became a teacher she has dedicated her career to working with children with special educational needs (SEN)”

The panel also heard ‘compelling’ evidence from three witnesses and positive references about her strengths as a teacher and the lengths she would go to assist her colleagues, pupils and Mrs Meier explained to the panel that the past three years had been a ‘learning process’ and she expresses ‘extreme remorse’.

It added: “The panel considers that proven conduct regarding safeguarding failures is a serious concern and would normally lead to a prohibition order. In this case however, the failings arose from Mrs Meier's (albeit incorrect) approach in dealing with concerns and she demonstrated some extremely considered insight into her actions and genuine remorse.”

“The nature and severity of the behaviour is at the less serious end of the spectrum and, in light of the mitigating factors that were present in this case, the panel has determined that, in these exceptional circumstances, a recommendation for a prohibition order will not be appropriate in this case.”