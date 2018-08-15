SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Wed, 15
23 °C
Thu, 16
20 °C
Fri, 17
21 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Firefighters attend fire in Cookham Road

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    Firefighters were called to a small house fire at about 3pm today (Wednesday, August 15).

    No-one was injured in the blaze in the living room of a second floor apartment on Cookham Road.

    The cause of the fire is unknown and an investigation is ongoing.

    The scene was attended by two engines from Slough, one from Beaconsfield and one from Maidenhead.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved