Firefighters attend fire in Cookham Road

05:50PM, Wednesday 15 August 2018
Firefighters were called to a small house fire at about 3pm today (Wednesday, August 15).
No-one was injured in the blaze in the living room of a second floor apartment on Cookham Road.
The cause of the fire is unknown and an investigation is ongoing.
The scene was attended by two engines from Slough, one from Beaconsfield and one from Maidenhead.
