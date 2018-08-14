Council managing director Alison Alexander to leave role next year

The council’s managing director Alison Alexander is set to leave the council.

Ms Alexander has been in the role for five and a half years and said she had ‘led the council to achieve significant improvement for the staff, members and residents’.

A statement from council leader Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) said she had requested to ‘move on’ and she is due to leave in May next year.

Ms Alexander said: “This has been a tough decision on my part as this organisation is like a family to me.

“I am passionate about my role and over the last five and a half years, I have led the council to achieve significant improvement for the staff, members and residents. The transformation across the council has been significant and is producing positive results.

“Having worked with a team of dedicated officers to achieve so much, I feel it is now time for me to move on to new challenges and opportunities. I remain committed to continue leading and managing the council; working with the leader and administration to recruit a permanent new managing director; implement the structural changes in the leadership team, and prepare the council for the changes emerging from the electoral review.

“The senior management team is a strong one and I am confident they are ideally placed to take the organisation forward.”

Cllr Dudley said: “This agreement also allows the council sufficient time to commence the recruitment process to ensure that we appoint a quality replacement candidate as managing director prior to Alison’s departure, which will facilitate a smooth transition.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Alison for her dedication, work and commitment to the council.

“Alison’s time with us has been highly successful for the council and she has delivered a wide range of services. I would to thank her for her huge level of commitment and dedication in securing good outcomes for staff, members and residents and to wish her all the best in her future roles.”