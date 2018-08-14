Power cut affects Maidenhead

Update 11.20am: SSE has said that power has been restored.

UPDATE:



We have now restored all supplies.



Thank you for your patience and we're sorry for any inconvenience caused. https://t.co/7STVNvxZpd — ssencommunity (@ssencommunity) August 14, 2018

10:59am A power cut has affected traffic lights in Maidenhead.

Power has been lost at the Advertiser's office in Bell Street, it cut off at the Town Hall in St Ives Road and residents took to Twitter to say they had also been affected.

Power cut hitting several places in central #Maidenhead. Even traffic lights out. @MaidenheadAds — Trevor Lambert (@TrevorMLambert) August 14, 2018

Looks like most of #Maidenhead has lost power @MaidenheadAds — Tameena Hussain (@TameenaHussain) August 14, 2018

SSE's website shows the power in central Maidenhead is expected to be restored by 1pm.