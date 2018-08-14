SITE INDEX

    • Power cut affects Maidenhead

    Will Taylor

    Colnbrook hit by power cut

    Update 11.20am: SSE has said that power has been restored.

    10:59am A power cut has affected traffic lights in Maidenhead.

    Power has been lost at the Advertiser's office in Bell Street, it cut off at the Town Hall in St Ives Road and residents took to Twitter to say they had also been affected.

    SSE's website shows the power in central Maidenhead is expected to be restored by 1pm.

