Shops evacuated after air conditioning unit catches fire

10:22AM, Tuesday 07 August 2018
Several shops were evacuated in Maidenhead last night after an air conditioning unit caught fire.
All the shops in the Maidenhead Retail Park, Stafferton Way, including Halfords and Homebase, were evacuated after an air conditioning unit behind the Pets At Home shop caught fire.
Four fire crews were called to the retail park at 6.10pm and were on the scene for about three hours putting out the blaze.
No people were harmed in the incident.
