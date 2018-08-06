SITE INDEX

    • Police called to Maidenhead Tesco after fear for welfare incident

    George Roberts

    Police called to Maidenhead Tesco after fear for welfare incident

    Police were called to the Tesco in the Nicholsons Centre in Maidenhead after a report of a fear for welfare incident.

    A man had sustained knife injuries to his arm when police were called to the shop on at 2pm yesterday (Sunday).

    Officers are not looking for anyone in connection with the incident.

